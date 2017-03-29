Second Round of Pre-K Registration Opens

BY SEAN EGAN | The Department of Education (DOE) has announced that the second round of registration for the city’s free pre-kindergarten (pre-K) program for the 2017-2018 school year is now open. The application period, which will close on Tues., May 9, is open to children born in 2013. “We are making the process as easy as possible for families by opening Round 2 earlier than ever,” noted DOE Chancellor Carmen Fariña in a statement.

It’s also easier than ever to acquire crucial information. Navigating the city’s pre-K website (nyc.gov/prek), parents can access the DOE’s pre-K directory, read up on programs in a number of different languages (applications are available in 10), and decide which program/options would best suit their child — including dual-language and special education services.

Then, during the application process, parents list the pre-K programs they’d wish to enroll their child in, in order of preference. A while later, parents can expect to receive a letter offering them a spot in one of their listed programs.

Acceptance is not determined on a first-come, first served basis, but is instead decided by various factors, including preference, as well as zoning and whether or not the family’s other children are enrolled at a particular location. The DOE also will place families on waitlists for programs higher on their preference list, in the event that they are offered a spot in one of their lower picks.

According to the DOE’s Pre-K Finder map (maps.nyc.gov/upk), in Chelsea/Hell’s Kitchen, District 2 — which encompasses the neighborhoods — currently has eight different programs with seats available for Round 2 applications. Two of these are stand-alone Pre-K Center programs the DOE runs in elementary schools independent of its administration; the rest are Early Education Center programs, run by community organizations contracted by the DOE. The District School-based programs available during Round 1 are no longer open for applications, and the neighborhood has yet to see a Charter School-based program in the area.

Families interested in applying can do so in one of three ways before the May 9 deadline: Online, at the DOE’s website at nyc.gov/prek; over the phone, by calling 718-935-2067; or in-person at one of the DOE’s Family Welcome Centers, the closest of which is located at 333 Seventh Ave., Room 1211 (btw. W. 28th & 29th Sts.). Families who already applied during the first round of registration should expect a pre-K offer letter by Thurs., April 20. If they wish, they are advised to apply again in Round 2 after receiving these letters if they want to continue exploring pre-K options.

“Pre-K is an absolutely critical foundation for success in kindergarten and elementary school, and I encourage all families to apply,” wrote DOE Chancellor Fariña.