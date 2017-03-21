Police Botter: Week of March 23, 2017

THEFT OF SERVICES: Crimes in the ancient Maritime | Usually criminals hold to the cardinal rule of never returning to the scene of the crime — but the siren call of the Maritime Hotel caused one man to risk breaking the rules on Thurs., March 16. The man entered the hotel’s bar (88 Ninth Ave., btw. W. 16th & 17th Sts.) at around 11:35pm and began to rack up a $54.44 tab, which he would proceed to refuse to pay. Luckily, concurrently, a manager eating in the area spotted the patron and recognized him from a few days earlier — when he racked up a $93 bill that he ditched. The authorities were called and the 35-year-old man was arrested.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT: Limo lockup | At around 8pm on Fri., March 17, an officer observed a black 2016 Benz Sprinter Van on the 300 block of Eighth Ave. (btw. W. 25th & 26th Sts.), which was brandished with an altered Indiana temporary registration license plate affixed to its back. Upon further inspection of the van, a gravity knife was found. The vehicle’s driver tried to protest, claiming that he was the co-owner of a limo company, as if the title held clout in this particular situation. Nonetheless, the 42-year-old Queens man, who already had a prior conviction in New York state, was arrested.

PETIT LARCENY: Snapshot snatcher | On Fri., March 17, a 44-year-old Italian tourist discovered that in New York City, a picture’s worth… about the retail price of a cellphone, apparently. At 4:45pm, the woman stopped to take a picture at the southwest corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 23rd St., and reached into her purse to grab her phone. The thing is, she had a second phone in her bag — a bag she left open while taking her snapshot. When she looked in the purse shortly after getting her picture, she realized the phone (valued at $322) was gone — and likely went missing when she felt an unknown individual bump into her.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY: Sedan slams hand | On Fri., March 17, as a 22-year-old woman was crossing 10th Ave. at W. 19th St. at 9:45am, a four-door gray sedan suddenly whizzed by and struck her. The car just kept on going, making an eastbound turn toward W. 20th St., and then fleeing northbound on 10th Ave. While a canvas was conducted to negative results, and the status of cameras at the location is currently unknown, the woman was able to ascertain a partial plate number. Unfortunately, complaining of pain to the left hand, the victim was evaluated at the scene and transported to Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

—SEAN EGAN

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7pm, at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector: Russel J. Green. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7pm, at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & W. 35th St.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30pm, at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.