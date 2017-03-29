Police Blotter: Week of March 30, 2017

HATE CRIME WATCH | Mon., March 20 saw the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old black man in Hell’s Kitchen, in what was quickly determined to be a race-based hate attack. At about 11:25pm, the victim — identified as Timothy Caughman — was near the corner of W. 36th St. and Ninth Ave., when he was approached by a man who proceeded to drive a 26-inch sword through his chest, puncturing a number of vital organs. Wounded, Caughman was able to make it to the nearby Midtown South Precinct, but died shortly thereafter at Bellevue Hospital. In the early morning hours of Wed., March 22, after video of the suspect circulated following the incident, the killer turned himself in to police at the Times Square subway station, confessing to the killing. The man, 28-year-old James Harris Jackson of Baltimore, told police that he came to the city for the express purpose of killing black men, due to years of simmering anger over the miscegenation of black men and white women. He also was quoted as saying he chose New York in order to get the most media attention, and that he viewed Caughman’s murder as a “practice” for the larger-scale attack he was planning against black men in Times Square; he’s also been captured on video stalking (though not attacking) other black men in the area. On Thurs., March 23, he was arraigned for murder as a hate crime, and was later charged with murder as an act of terror in addition to assorted weapons-related charges.

DWI: Breathalyze this | At around 5am on Sun., March 26, an officer observed a man standing outside his vehicle at the southwest corner of 11th Ave. and W. 21st St., and approached to investigate the situation. The man at the scene, swaying and smelling strongly of booze, told the officer (through slurred speech) that his car had simply shut down while he was driving it. Not quite buying this story, the officer continued to check out the car, and noticed front-end damage and abrasions to the vehicle, and that its airbags had been deployed. The man, wising up to the trouble he was in, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene of the incident. While this didn’t stop the 45-year-old Staten Island resident from getting arrested, he similarly refused an IDTU test later at the precinct.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Bathroom break | This is most certainly not the kind of emergency that calls for breaking glass: At around 3:20pm on Fri., March 24, a man entered Hot Sichuan (130 Ninth Ave., btw. W. 18th & 19th Sts.) looking to use the establishment’s bathroom. After being informed that restrooms were reserved for customers only, he left in an irritated huff, purposely kicking the front door and damaging the glass. The man then fled southbound on Ninth Ave., and westbound on W. 18th St. The restaurant estimates the damage cost $400, and the 44-year-old employee who filed the report is going to send video evidence of the incident to authorities.

PETIT LARCENY: Fresh meat walks out | Someone should have let this careless criminal know that “a moveable feast” only exists in the context of Christian tradition and Hemingway tell-alls. While at a Whole Foods (250 Seventh Ave., at W. 24th St.) at around 2:20pm on Sun., March 26, a man was observed removing a number of items from the store’s shelves, and attempted to leave without paying around. All told, the would-be haul totaled $151, and was comprised of six lobster tails, a pricey cut of fish, bacon, and two packages of chicken. Authorities were called, and the 52-year-old Queens man was arrested.

PETIT LARCENY: The big cheese | On Fri., March 24, at 8:17pm, a 40-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested after attempting to leave Food Emporium (452 W. 43rd St., btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) without paying for 17 wedges of cheese he had hidden. It’s not clear what the fondude was planning on doing with $139 worth of cheese, but I think everyone can agree that that is, quite simply, far too much cheese for any sane individual to have on their person regardless of legality.

—SEAN EGAN

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.