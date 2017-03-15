Ace the De-Stress Test at Chelsea’s Best Recharging Stations

BY MARIA DIAZ | Working long hours all week long, week in and week out, can leave us feeling quite accomplished — but exhausted. More than likely, many of us aren’t able to hop on a jet to escape to a far off island mid-work week (or even on weekends) for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Luckily, we’re living in one of the best neighborhoods in one of the best cities on earth when it comes to rounding the corner and leaving your workday stress behind. Writing from experience, we at the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce (GVCCC) want to introduce you to a few nearby places that are always ready to provide the perfect recipe for that post-work detox or the right formula for a memorable night on the town.

SLATE NY | Do you ever wish you could transport yourself back to those carefree days of youth, when fun and games were all that mattered? Slate is not a time machine — but that’s just about the only thing they don’t have. From ping-pong to pinball, billiards to skee-ball, Slate is all about bringing childhood fun back to our adult lives.

Having started off as a small billiards lounge, this two-story venue has transformed with the times. The upstairs area provides space for corporate events during the weekdays, and on weekends speaks to those seeking the nightclub experience. What do local patrons who are really “in-the-know” appreciate most about Slate? The downstairs. The lower level is a hidden oasis where you can find all the games you can imagine.

If we haven’t sold you yet, Slate’s menu boasts the talents of celebrity chef, Darryl Harmon. Having been in business for 18 years, Slate knows how to provide their patrons with a much-needed escape filled with their street-fare food and signature drinks. Be sure to try their cocktails, such as the “Slate Sipper” or the “Sneaky Pete.”

Slate’s Director of Branding and Marketing, Jeremy Lieberman, noted that Slate sets itself apart from other nightlife establishments in the area by providing an exclusive experience without the velvet-rope pretension. “Wherever you’re from, whatever you do, we welcome you. We guarantee you can find something fun to do at Slate.”

Slate NY is located at 54 W. 21st St., btw. Fifth & Sixth Aves. Hours: Mon. –Wed., 4pm–12am; Thurs., 4pm–2am; Fri. & Sat., 4pm–4am; Sun., 4pm–12am. Visit Slate-NY.com. Twitter and Instagram: @slateny. Facebook: facebook.com/slateNY.

PETER MCMANUS CAFÉ | Hospitality, a sense of history, and a hearty beer and whiskey list have kept this neighborhood pillar standing tall. Peter McManus Café has been family-owned since 1911, and has inhabited its Chelsea location since 1932. Over the years, McManus has developed a loyal customer base that regards the place as a sort of second living room — something that fourth-generation owner Justin McManus cites with pride.

McManus Café is a neighborhood bar in a neighborhood that doesn’t seem to have too many mom-and-pop shops left. Aside from the welcoming feel and deep-rooted history, Justin noted that McManus’ hours (open until 4am) attracts people from all walks of life, during all hours of the day. Whether you are a college student, a Wall Street worker, or even a celebrity, this classic pub is a place to escape, recharge, and connect.

McManus values the part they’ve played in creating lasting memories, and has the stories to prove it. Grandson Justin described Jack McManus as (to put it mildly) “larger than life.” The tales he’s remembered for still make the rounds — so come stop by and hear a few (or tell some of your own) while you down a well-poured Guinness and enjoy corned beef that’s as authentic as the people who serve it.

Peter McManus Café is located at 152 Seventh Ave., at W. 19th St. Hours: Mon.–Sat., 11am–4am; Sun., 12pm–4am. Visit petermcmanuscafe.com. Twitter & Instagram: @mcmanusnyc. Facebook: facebook.com/mcmanusnyc.

SONS & DAUGHTERS OF NYC | Where should we go to eat? Where can we go dancing? How should we spend our Friday night? These were all questions owner Noah Weinstein faced as a Manhanttanite looking for fun with friends. He found the answers — and in doing so, decided that the good times enjoyed by his inner circle were something he could provide to a larger population. After running his own event marketing business for seven years, Sons & Daughters of NYC was founded as the space Weinstein needed.

At Sons & Daughters, you can be confident in the quality of the food, drinks, and experience. The venue has earned its way onto numerous lists highlighting the best of Manhattan nightlife — including best new bar, best cocktail, and best brunch spot roundups. Proud yet unpretentious, this neighborhood business welcomes its patrons with warm service, seasonal menus, and even an outdoor patio that’s a perfect location for some people-watching.

With the promise of warmer weather comes a whole new experience: Sons & Daughters will be launching its latest menus in April — but be sure to try the customer favorites that are here to stay (the Peruvian chicken with fried yucca has become an iconic menu item).

If looking for a place to hold an intimate after-work gathering, the events staff will treat you like royalty. We know this from experience, as the GVCCC recently held one of our monthly networking events there (and we can’t wait to go back!).

Sons & Daughters of NYC is located at 85 10th Ave., btw. W. 15th & 16th Sts. Hours: Mon.–Fri., 5pm–2am (12pm–2am, beginning April 1); Sat., 12pm–2am; Sun., 12pm–6pm. Visit sonsanddaughtersnyc.com. Instagram: @sonsanddaughtersnyc. Facebook: facebook.com/sonsanddaughtersnyc.

Maria Diaz is the executive director of the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. For info, call 646-470-1773 or visit villagechelsea.com. Twitter: twitter.com/GVCCHAMBER. On Facebook: facebook.com/GVCCHAMBER.