Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 9. 2017

CRIME PATTERN: Handy’s sticky fingers | Last week the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau sent a message to the community warning them to stay vigilant when using the online/app cleaning service Handy, as it has been linked to more than 50 crimes in the city last year. One Handy employee has already been arrested in connection to an incident of theft. Police advise people to safeguard valuables when an unknown individual is in their home.

IDENTITY THEFT: Credit cards and the scammers | The latest in a string of attempted (and sometimes successful) identity theft cases, a resident of W. 23rd St. reported to police last week that an unknown party attempted to open multiple credit card accounts under his name. On Fri., Feb. 3, the man told police that a caseworker from MyIDCare contacted him on Jan. 23 to alert him to the fact that over the last couple of days someone had tried, unsuccessfully, to open three credit cards in his name — at Macy’s, Target, and Comenity Capital Bank. While these attempts failed, the caseworker noted that the perp had the man’s name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number. Though no arrests have been made, the victim is in possession of the documents and reference numbers associated with the failed applications, and has put a fraud alert on his identity.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Renter gone rogue | Usually companies don’t have to worry about their merch casually cruising off the premises, never to be seen again — but that’s the reality one U-Haul location (562 W. 23rd St., at 11th Ave.) now has to confront. On Fri., Feb. 3, a company rep told police that a customer rented one of their vehicles on Jan. 9, and as per their rental agreement, only had authority to operate it through Jan. 10. The problem is, nearly a month later, the U-Haul has still not been returned, despite the branch’s numerous attempts to alert the rebel renter about his infraction. The vehicle — which was not rented fraudulently by the 59-year-old New Jerseyan perp, whose identity is known — was last seen on Jan. 30, heading inbound on the Macombs Dam Bridge at about 8am.

PETIT LARCENY: Unauthorized withdrawal | At around 5:30am on Sat., Feb. 4, a New Jersey man parked his car at Eighth Ave. and W. 16th St., and then went across the street to use an ATM. When he came back to his car about five minutes later, he found his front passenger’s side door was open, and his $120 Galaxy 4S cellphone had been taken. The 39-year-old is at a loss: He didn’t see anyone around the area at the time of the theft, he has no tracking app/device on the phone, and it is currently unclear whether or not video evidence of the incident is available at the scene.

HARASSMENT: Spit happens | Wed., Feb. 1 saw a uniquely New Yorkian display of aggression when, at about 8:30pm at the northeast corner of W. 23rd St. and Eighth Ave., an unknown male yellow cab driver (for reasons unknown) spat (through his window) at a 45-year-old Long Islander driving near him. The loogie hit him right in the face, and the cabbie drove off — leaving the victim annoyed and alarmed by the unexpected attack. While he was able to ascertain the salivating suspect’s plate number, no arrests were made.

RESISTING ARREST: Lean on me | On Sat., Feb. 4, a narcotics enthusiast got caught making himself at home in a public housing building on W. 27th St. At about 6:45pm, an officer observed a male in the building holding a small, clear baggie of alleged marijuana in his hand — a baggie he promptly threw to the ground when he noticed the officer. He then proceeded to attempt to flee the scene, but the officer was able to detain him to issue a summons. During this process, it became clear that the man was trespassing at the dwelling, as he could not provide any tenant information or reason he should be there. Upon further inspection, his reason for running became clearer: On his person were two large glass containers full of marijuana, as well as a baby bottle filled with six ounces of alleged liquid codeine. The 18-year-old was arrested.

—SEAN EGAN

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7pm, at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector: Russel J. Green. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7pm, at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & W. 35th St.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30pm, at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.