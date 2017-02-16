Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 16, 2017

ASSAULT: Nightmare night at Dream | The employees of the Dream Hotel (355 W. 17th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.) got a double helping of knuckle sandwich on Sat., Feb. 11, as two separately reported incidents resulted in workers getting hit in the face. The first, occurring around 9pm, found a 30-year-old employee being punched in the face with a closed fist after escorting a customer out of the establishment for being combative with the staff. The employee suffered a small laceration above his left eye, but he refused medical treatment; the assailant, a 27-year-old New Jersey man, was arrested. At the exact same time and place, another employee was escorting a different customer off the premises (also for disorderly conduct), when they were punched in the face with a closed fist. The employee didn’t suffer any visible injuries, and the 26-year-old aggressor was also arrested.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The sedan on the other foot |While attempting to cross the street at the southwest corner of W. 16th St. and Seventh Ave. at around 1:25pm on Sat., Feb. 11, a 58-year-old man was rudely cut off by a car which ran over his foot, and then just kept on driving away. The man was only able to get a partial license plate number for the vehicle — his observational skills likely not as sharp as usual, due to the, you know, car that was just on his foot. He refused medical attention at the scene of the accident; it is unknown whether there is video evidence of the incident.

PETIT LARCENY: Garden-variety theft | A 31-year-old Australian woman was able to witness a hometown win at a Ranger’s game at Madison Square Garden (btw. W. 31st & 33rd Sts., and Seventh & Eighth Aves.) last week — though at the cost of a steep personal loss. She left the Thurs., Feb. 9 game at about 9:30pm with her cellphone in her back pocket, and made her way back to her residence on W. 23rd St. Her phone, it seems, disappeared somewhere between the stadium and her place, as it was nowhere to be found by the time she got home 30 minutes later. Tracking the device using an app, she told police that the phone had been taken to the Bronx. The iPhone 6+ was valued at $700.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: Man steels for dawn of justice | It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… uh, super-dim criminal. A little before midnight on Sat., Feb. 11 at the Flash Factory (229 W. 28th St., btw. Seventh and Eighth Aves.), a 42-year-old patron noticed something suspicious and illicit about a fellow club-goer, who definitely seemed to be dealing. When an officer investigated the situation, the man was indeed in possession of a large quantity of ecstasy pills emblazoned with the “Superman” symbol — despite the fact the branding synergy with the Flash’s logo was right there for the taking. Naturally, he also had a quantity of cocaine on his person. The 37-year-old New Jersey man was arrested.

—SEAN EGAN

THE 10th PRECINCT: Located at 230 W. 20th St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). Commander: Capt. Paul Lanot. Main number: 212-741-8211. Community Affairs: 212-741-8226. Crime Prevention: 212-741-8226. Domestic Violence: 212-741-8216. Youth Officer: 212-741-8211. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-924-3377. Detective Squad: 212-741-8245. The Community Council meets on the last Wed. of the month, 7pm, at the 10th Precinct or other locations to be announced.

MIDTOWN SOUTH PRECINCT: Located at 357 W. 35th St. (btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.). Inspector: Russel J. Green. Call 212-239-9811. Community Affairs: 212-239-9846. Crime Prevention: 212-239-9846. Domestic Violence: 212-239-9863. Youth Officer: 212-239-9817. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-239-9836. Detective Squad: 212-239-9856. The Community Council meets on the third Thurs. of the month, 7pm, at the New Yorker Hotel (481 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 34th & W. 35th St.). Visit midtownsouthcc.org.

THE 13th PRECINCT: Located at 230 E. 21st St. (btw. Second & Third Aves.). Deputy Inspector: Brendan Timoney. Call 212-477-7411. Community Affairs: 212-477-7427. Crime Prevention: 212-477-7427. Domestic Violence: 212-477-3863. Youth Officer: 212-477-7411. Auxiliary Coordinator: 212-477-4380. Detective Squad: 212-477-7444. The Community Council meets on the third Tues. of the month, 6:30pm, at the 13th Precinct.

CASH FOR GUNS | $100 cash will be given (no questions asked) for each handgun, assault weapon or sawed-off shotgun, up to a maximum payment of $300. Guns are accepted at any Police Precinct, PSA or Transit District.