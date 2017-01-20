Trump’s Oath: A Transfer of Power ‘Back to You, the People’
Upon becoming the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump delivered a speech peppered with repetition — and repeated assurances that the wealth, protections, victories, triumphs, and celebrations long enjoyed by the establishment would soon belong to the people. “The forgotten men and women of our country,” he vowed, “will be forgotten no longer.”
A live feed of the inauguration ceremony played on the ABC SuperSign, at W. 44th St. and Broadway in Times Square. Photo by Caleb Caldwell.
Donald John Trump, as he took the oath of office. Photo by Caleb Caldwell.
A supporter listened as President Trump delivered a message to the world: “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first, America first.” Photo by Caleb Caldwell.
President Trump: “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.” Photo by Caleb Caldwell.
President Trump spoke about the “trillions and trillions of dollars” spent overseas, “while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.” Photo by Caleb Caldwell.
Faces of the future looked on as the 45th President of the United States vowed that things were looking up. Photo by Caleb Caldwell.