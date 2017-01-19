Solemnly Swear to Have a Decent Inauguration Day

BY SCOTT STIFFLER | Between the time when a hissing plume of sulfur smoke greets the placement of his wee little hand on the Lincoln Bible and the opening moments of his inevitable impeachment hearing, local voters whose candidate came up short will just have to find a way to cope with, and respond to, the deplorable notion of a Trump presidency. Best, then, to set a positive tone on Day One. To that end, a slew of events set for January 20 are sure to raise spirits — and, in one case, raise funds for organizations dedicated to the protection of free speech, reproductive rights, liberty, justice, and the pursuit of happiness.

Take one look at the lineup for “The Anti-Inaugural Ball” and you’ll have no problem distinguishing it from the sort of D-list talent that Republican celebrants will be subjected to as they ineptly chicken dance and electric slide their way through the night. This event gathers all-star musicians from throughout New York City’s experimental and jazz communities for a concert/dance party where deep listening and positive action converge. It’s a free event, but audience members are encouraged to help raise funds “for institutions that uphold America’s democracy and diversity” — including the ACLU, LAMBDA Legal, Planned Parenthood, Hollaback!, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, Reps from many of these organizations will be on hand, and laptop stations will allow attendees to make direct donations to the abovementioned good causes.

From the “acoustically intimate” Mary Flager Cary Hall space at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, DJ Robert Maril spins between performances from artists including Phyllis Chen & Friends; string quartet ETHEL; Flutronix; International Contemporary Ensemble; loadbang; JACK Quartet; So Percussion; and Adam Tendler. Stephen King, bartender at The Musket Room (Nolita-based New Zealand cuisine) serves free drinks; and you can wash that down with something from the potluck table. “I’m bringing cookies,” vowed event co-organizer Lainie Fefferman, whose Facebook page encouraged others to “bring your kickass-est savory tidbit to share!”

Free (donations to diversity organizations encouraged). Fri., Jan. 20, 7pm–12am, at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 W. 37 St., Ste. 502; btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). Visit facebook.com/events/376894262660138.

A project created to showcase the work of feminist, queer, and minority artists, “SANCTUARY” transforms HERE into a safe zone where marginalized voices can congregate and create “in response to their fears and anxieties about the incoming administration.” This month-long pop-up

of live performances and panel discussions will also feature trainings on community organizing, civil disobedience, and privacy rights, along with dance events and forget-about-trying-to-categorize-it “non-traditional works.” We’ll have a longer feature story about the whole project in next week’s paper. First things first, though. In the spirit of this page’s theme, the “SANCTUARY Inaugural Ball” serves as a kick-off to the venue’s concept and content: an “eclectic atmosphere that draws upon the rich visual legacy of Activist and Counter-Culture spaces.” There will be performances from Molly Pope, Alison Fraser, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Tova Katz, Maybe Burke, vocal trio Siren, and other highly capable celebrants of “New York City’s identity as a home for artists and creators, misfits and queers, admirers of all things inclusive, loving and human.”

At HERE (145 Sixth Ave.; enter on Dominick, one block south of Spring St.). Tickets for the Fri., Jan. 20 Ball (8:30pm until whenever) are $35. For “SANCTUARY” events running through Feb. 28, most performances begin at 8:30pm and most tickets are $20. To purchase, visit here.org or call 212-352-3101.

Ten dollars gets you a drink, a seat, and the chance to say you chose creativity and constructive dialogue on Inauguration Day, should you so choose to attend this event by, but not exclusively for, those who came into their own during the Age of Aquarius. “What Were the ’60s REALLY Like?” is an evening of spoken word and performance. Host and organizer K (the stage persona of Manhattan-born writer Kathryn Adisman) says this collective response to the new president will celebrate “the children of the ’60s who are still here. It’s a way of tuning into an alternate channel via oral history. But rather than following the herd of protesters, what we are doing is affirming another America that is still alive in us!” The performers include Anoek; Madeline Artenberg; Steve Dalachinsky; David Elsasser; Dorothy Friedman; Davidson Garrett; Phillip Giambri; Bob Heman; Ptr Kozlowski; Tsaurah Litzky; Eve Packer; Mireya Perez; Su Polo; Bob Quatrone; Susan Weiman; and Richard West. Also on board is Ron Kolm (a founding member of NYC lit scene collective the Unbearables), who will likely elaborate on what he told us: “Just as the cultural revolution of the ’60s came about in reaction to the conservative ’50s, Trump is like a throwback to the ’50s — which is giving rise to a new, Faux ’60s. In other words, the election of Donald Trump is a necessary step toward change.”

Fri., Jan. 20, 6pm at Cornelia Street Café (29 Cornelia St., btw. Bleecker & W. Fourth Sts.). For tickets ($10 gets you in, and a drink), visit corneliastreetcafe.com.

BONUS EVENT: The New Museum is offering pay-what-you-wish-admission on Fri., Jan. 20, “in recognition of art’s power to transform communities and to foster tolerance and empathy.” So come as you are, and whatever amount you can give: 11am-6pm, at 235 Bowery (btw. Stanton & Rivington Sts.). For info on current exhibits, visit newmuseum.org.