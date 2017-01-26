Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 26, 2017

ASSAULT: The hand that feeds | An unfortunate Queens man found himself getting his hands dirty in an early morning bathroom brawl on Sat., Jan. 21. As the 34-year-old man recalled to police, he was engaged in a verbal argument with another man, a 45-year-old from upstate, in the bathroom at The Park (118 10th Ave., btw. W. 17th & 18th Sts.) around 2:45am. Eventually it escalated to the point that the other man physically struck him, at which time the Queens man attempted to restrain him. This ended up being an even worse move for him, as in an effort to break free, his opponent simply bit his hand (which, for the sake of all involved, hopefully had been washed). Though the victim suffered a small laceration that bled, he refused to go to the hospital after the attack. His toothy attacker, meanwhile, was arrested.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON/STOLEN PROPERTY:

The smoking toy gun | Shortly after 4am on Sun., Jan. 22, a police officer observed a pair suspiciously gaining entry into a vehicle parked on the 400 block of W. 19th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.) — a car which was later confirmed to be that of a 31-year-old Albany woman, who was at a friend’s apartment at the time of the incident. Upon investigation one of the duo — an 18-year-old from the Bronx — had a gravity knife on his person, as well as being in possession of stolen property belonging to a 20-year-old man. The second perp — another 18-year-old male — was found to have an “imitation firearm,” a gray toy pistol. Both were arrested.

PETIT LARCENY: Plundering pills | On Sat., Jan. 21 a CVS (81 Eighth Ave., at W. 14th St.) was targeted by a pair of over-the-counter criminals. At around 9am, the 27-year-old employee witness noted that two unknown males entered the store, lifted a number of drugs from the shelves, placed them in their jackets, and then left without paying. While a canvas conducted by authorities yielded negative results, there were cameras present at the scene with footage available to review. All told, they took $430 worth of pharmaceuticals, including a container of Nexium, a container of Zantic, five of Z-Guard, and 10 of Zantac. It’s probably safe to assume they’ll attempt to synthesize some kind of drug with these, though it’s unclear what exactly. Honestly, trying to research it any more than we already have will almost definitely get us put on some kind of government watchlist.

MAKING GRAFFITI: Spree paint | Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen saw a significant spat of vandalization late last week. The first incident — which, like the rest, happened sometime between Wed., Jan. 18 and the morning of Fri., Jan. 20 — occurred at 428 W. 19th St. (btw. Ninth & 10th Aves.). The tagger used purple spray paint to write “SOE” on the building. Following this, the graffiti appeared in a more concentrated area in Hell’s Kitchen. Steven & Francine’s Complete Automotive Repair (527 W. 36th St., btw. 10th & 11th Aves.) got struck twice — one tag in red and white, reading “Domin,” and another tag which is under investigation. Another tag was discovered a few blocks away (this one blue) defacing an exterior wall of the Port Authority’s Lincoln Tunnel property. It seems then the tagger hopped over to Hunter College (450 W. 41st St., btw. 10th & Dyer Aves.) to paint a black tag on an exterior rear wall.

—SEAN EGAN

