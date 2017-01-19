Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 19, 2017

LOST PROPERTY UNCLASSIFIED: A grand for a grande | You can’t really blame people for not functioning at 100 percent before they’ve had their morning coffee — though one employee’s jumbo cup of pre-Joe absentmindedness wound up costing his company $1,100. At about 8am on Thurs., Jan. 12, the 24-year-old man stopped at Bean & Bean Coffee (318 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 25th & 26th Sts.) for a caffeinated pick-me-up before work, with a business envelope in his pocket, containing the aforementioned $1,100 in cash. In a real-world “It’s A Wonderful Life” turn of events, by the time he got to work with his java in tow, he realized that the envelope was missing from his person. He returned to the coffee shop shortly thereafter to see if anyone had returned the envelope, but alas, no one had, as the world is sadly full of Mr. Potters.

PETIT LARCENY: Jacket off | On Thurs., Jan. 12 one innocent, uh, cinema lover became a thief’s mark while watching a movie in a private booth at the Blue Store (206 Eighth Ave., btw. W. 20th & 21st Sts.). While he was presumably absorbing film’s gripping narrative, his dollar’s worth of short-lived cinemagic was interrupted at around 11pm, when he noticed that his jacket — placed near the gap at the bottom of the booth’s door — was being removed by some unknown individual. He quickly composed himself and got out of the booth, and managed to recover the jacket. The very enthusiastic viewer-turned-victim was, however, too late to save the $165 set of wireless Bose headphones that were pilfered from the right pocket of the jacket. A happy ending just wasn’t in the cards that night, as a canvas of the area yielded negative results.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Taken out by trash | While driving near the northeast corner of W. 14th St. and Seventh Ave. at 1am on Sat., Jan. 14, a garbage truck sideswiped a 27-year-old Pennsylvania resident’s vehicle (a 2008 Sterling) — apparently without noticing. According to the woman, the male driver just kept on truckin’, heading southbound on Seventh Ave. The police report did not indicate that the incident was caught on camera, leaving the woman to deal with her damages without much hope for justice.

GRAND LARCENY AUTO: Copy car crashed | Last week, American Copy Machines (141 W. 28th St., btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves.) found themselves to be the unlikely victim of a vehicle theft. According to a police report, given by a 62-year-old New Jersey man on behalf of the company, on Fri., Jan. 13, an employee parked the vehicle a few blocks away from the store, on the 200 block of W. 22nd St. (btw. Seventh & Eighth Aves.). At around 4:45pm, when another employee went to retrieve the car for a delivery run, the car was missing. After contacting the police about the situation, a DAS search revealed that the vehicle in question — a 2004 GMC Savana 2500 van valued at $15,000 — had been involved in an accident within the confines of Staten Island’s 122nd Precinct, and had been towed by authorities to a location on Arthur Kill Road. It’s currently unclear as to who’s responsible; while a canvas didn’t yield results, cameras are available at the location where the car was parked.

ASSAULT: Duplicitous Dreamer | As an employee was escorting a woman out of the Dream Hotel (355 W. 16th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves.) for some unknown issue shortly after 10pm on Sat. Jan. 14, the troublemaker suddenly turned on him and struck him with her closed right fist. This attack left the unfortunate 24-year-old New Jersey man injured with a bloodied mouth. Luckily, there was a police officer at the scene who intervened. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the perp not only had provided the officer with a false name, but was also in possession of other IDs that did not actually belong to her. Once the mystery woman’s true identity was sussed out, the 23-year-old was arrested for her infraction. The man received medical treatment on the scene.

—SEAN EGAN

