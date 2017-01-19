NAWA Walls Filled With Chilly Scenes of Winter

“Cold” is the seasonally appropriate the title — and the broadly interpreted theme — of this exhibition at the National Association of Women Artists (NAWA).

The white walls of the organization’s Garment District headquarters have been filled with photographs and paintings from its member artists, who responded to the call for works depicting not just quiet winter beauty, but the manner in which “colors are warm or cool; relationships may grow cold; a mood can be cold — or drinks, perhaps.”

Although this collection does indeed have its share of abstract imagery and bold colors (Anne Vandycke’s “Permafrost”), it’s a literal, although by no means pedestrian, interpretation of the exhibition’s title that dominates: Dale Osterle’s “Winter Birches,” Sandra Gorman’s “Lake Snow Scene,” and Carol Sommerfield’s “Breaking Ice and Mist,” for example.

While there are a number of scenes far removed from the city (Irene Nedelay’s “Siberian Concert Tour” triptych), the exhibition also delivers a solid block of offerings that provide snow-covered views familiar to Manhattanites who simply draw back the blinds and look out the window (Susan Phillips’ “Roof Party Over,” Joan Menschenfreund’s “December Day From My Window Looking South,” and Jacqueline Sferra Rada’s “Central Park Snow”).

Free. Through Jan. 26 at NAWA Gallery (315 W. 39th St., btw. Eighth & Ninth Aves., Suite 508). Hours: Tues.–Fri., 10am–5pm. Call 212-675-1616 or visit thenawaorg.

—Scott Stiffler