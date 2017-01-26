City Opens Application Process for Free Pre-K

BY DENNIS LYNCH | The Department of Education (DOE) has opened up the first of two registration periods for the city’s free pre-kindergarten (pre-K) program for the 2017-2018 school year, for children born in 2013. The deadline to register in the first round is Fri., Feb. 24.

To find a program in Chelsea or Hell’s Kitchen/Clinton, parents can head to the DOE’s pre-kindergarten resources page to access the Pre-K Finder Map and borough directory in 10 languages. Visit schools.nyc.gov and click on the “Pre-K” option, located on the upper right under the “Quick Links” section. There, you will find contact information and can look at the programs at each location, including whether or not the program is dual-language or has extended hours.

Directories translated into other languages are available at all elementary schools, at each of the participating Pre-K for All programs, the DOE’s Family Welcome Centers, libraries, and other community centers, according to the DOE.

You can also get assistance with an application at Family Welcome Centers. There are two in Manhattan: at 333 Seventh Ave. (btw. W. 28th & 29th Sts.), and at 388 W. 125th St. (btw. Morningside & Manhattan Aves.).

According to the Pre-K Finder Map, there are five DOE district school programs in the area around the neighborhoods. There are nine Early Education Center programs (NYCEECs are run by community organizations contracted with the DOE), and two Pre-K Center programs — “standalone” programs run by the DOE at elementary schools independent of the school administration. So far there are no Pre-K for All offerings at any charter schools in the area.

Parents rank a dozen programs in order of preference, and can expect an offer letter by late April, according to the DOE. Students are considered for seats based on the order of preference, and criteria are different for each type of program.

Zoned students and siblings are considered first for spots at district school programs. All students in a district — which for Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen/Clinton would be District 2 — are considered equally for seats at pre-K centers. Children who are already involved with a program at NYCEECs will be considered first for pre-K spots there.

If you do not receive an offer from any of your preferred choices, the DOE will offer a spot in a program with open seats as close to your address as possible. The DOE automatically waitlists applicants at your preferred programs higher than the offer you receive, and you can still get a waitlist offer from one of those programs if you register with the program you were offered.

Once you’ve received an acceptance letter, you have until May 9 to accept your pre-K offer and register at that school. There will be a second application round between April 20 and May 9.