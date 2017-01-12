Billions on Board for Bus Terminal

BY JACKSON CHEN | The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey earmarked $3.5 billion for the controversial bus terminal replacement project as its board approved of the $29.5 billion 2017-2026 capital plan on Thurs., Jan. 5.

The project aims to expand the decades-old bus terminal that serves as the main gateway for interstate buses at 625 Eighth Ave. (btw. W. 40th & 42nd Sts.). The previous plans stirred up a great deal of controversy as it considered using eminent domain — where the government can take over private property for public projects — as a part of the expansion. The designs were eventually scrapped after community opposition claimed there was a lack of input and consideration for community needs.

Despite the planning process having been essentially restarted, the Port Authority’s board of commissioners was focused on their 10-year capital plan and keen on funding the crucial revitalization project. The board’s chair, John Degnan, did note the financial squeeze the agency had with the capital plan and expressed doubts that the $3.5 billion would be enough to completely finance the project.

“Do I think it has enough money to finally erect a new bus terminal in the 10-year period? No,” Degnan said at a Port Authority public hearing. “But do I think if we had more money we could spend it in that 10-year period to get the bus terminal done? I don’t.”

The public hearing brought out many New Jersey elected officials who called for additional funding for the project. Last year, agency officials offered a preliminary estimate of the project’s entire cost, which would be closer to the $8 to $10 billion range.

But even if the project is not considered fully funded with the latest capital plan, the board’s chair felt the several billion dollars of funding would be enough to get the ball rolling and get “shovels in the ground.” By the end of the 10-year capital plan, Degnan said he hoped for construction of the new bus terminal to be underway, with the next 10-year capital plan to see the completion of the project.

“I am convinced that if we spend $3.5 billion during that 10-year period, the Port Authority will find a way to finish it,” Degnan said. “It would be the height of irresponsibility not to finish a project into which we sunk that amount of money. It needs to be done right, and it needs to be done.”

As for the vocal community, many working groups are re-energizing in the new year to organize the stacks of feedback they received from impacted residents in previous months.

According to Community Board 4 (CB4) member Betty Mackintosh, who leads the board’s Hell’s Kitchen/Port Authority Working Group, they’re currently going through feedback they received during a Dec. 6, 2016 planning meeting and distributing a follow-up survey for additional responses.

Mackintosh said they’d summarize the feedback and review the results during an upcoming meeting. In a larger context, the CB4 member added that they’re working on a “community vision” document that would detail the area’s needs and impact of the bus terminal.

“We want to be positive and constructive, and we want to say this is our vision, our identification of what the community is striving for and this is how the bus terminal and other related transportation issues fit in,” Mackintosh said of the community vision.

Delores Rubin, CB4’s chair and part of the Hell’s Kitchen South Alliance, said the coalition is planning to meet later this week as well to discuss next steps. In terms of the capital plan being approved, the chair said there was no official stance yet on the $3.5 billion, as their focus is on the continuing planning discussions.

“I think that we’re not that concerned there is a number that’s placed in that [capital plan],” Rubin said. “Mainly because we know we will be part of a conversation that will take into account the concerns of our community, as well as the commuters and the other community boards that surround the bus terminal but may be affected by any change.”

As for weighing in on the capital plan, Port Authority will hold two public hearings: one in Manhattan, on Tues., Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at 4 World Trade Center, and the other in Jersey City, NJ, on Tues., Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. at 2 Montgomery St. The board will consider the public comments before making changes for a final plan to be approved by Thurs., Feb. 16. The capital plan then needs approval from both Governors Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie.