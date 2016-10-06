Proclamation Sings the Praises of ‘Shero’ Who Saw and Said

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Sometimes a member of a community does something so special that it demands public recognition. That is how Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and other electeds felt as they surveyed the damage caused by the bomb that went off on W. 23rd St. on the evening of Sept. 17.

Things could have been much worse if Jane Schreibman hadn’t observed an odd device on her block of W. 27th St. (btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves.) and reported it to 911. Schreibman spotted a pot with wires sticking out; a pressure cooker bomb that could have created much damage and loss of life had it gone off.

Although Schreibman did not seek attention or praise since her deeds first came to light, the borough president and the others wanted to acknowledge how important those actions were.

Amidst a hamishy vibe, friends, members of the Chelsea and FIT community, NYPD personnel, and elected officials gathered in Reeve’s Great Hall at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT; W. 28th St. & Seventh Ave.) on Sept. 30 to celebrate Schreibman.

Dr. Joyce F. Brown, FIT’s president, thanked their neighbor Schreibman for her actions, and mentioned that Schreibman is also part of the FIT community, having taken many courses as part of the Senior Learners Program. She is a role model in citizenship, Dr. Brown said, and “we encourage our students to get involved in philanthropic activities and give back.”

Public Advocate Letitia James noted how happy she was that Schreibman didn’t “mind her own business,” and because of her actions she averted what potentially could have been a tragedy for countless people. Asking if it was it instinct, a sense of civic duty, or general suspicion, James emphasized, “She saved lives and for that I am grateful.”

James reminded those present that “If we see something, we should say something” is more than a slogan or a Madison Avenue ad. “In this city we should be cognizant of our immediate surroundings. We are the eyes and ears of NYPD. Jane’s actions are by simply speaking up, by being more suspicious. For me and for Gale, Jane is a Shero.”

“Our civic heroes are those that don’t necessarily have the training,” said Comptroller Scott Stringer. “It’s nice that we have the proof, that there are people in the city that actually look out for us and know how to get the information to where it should go. The whole city and your whole community thanks you. It sends an important message that we have to be on guard and watch out both in the city and the country. We all have an obligation to use our eyes and think about our surroundings.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman then spoke. “This is Chelsea. We won’t be intimidated; we’re on the ball. We look out for our neighbors and terrorists don’t scare us,” he declared. Bringing a little lightness to the proceedings, Hoylman quoted social media as to what really terrifies New Yorkers: flying cockroaches, subway cars without air conditioning, bedbugs, and getting stopped by Greenpeace, to name a few.

“Jane is a hero. It was her quick thinking that thwarted an insidious plot to create mayhem. You saved untold people from harm,” he said, adding to the ample Chelsea pride in the house by noting, “Our neighbors are smart, caring, and vigilant.”

State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried said of Schreibman, “She’s what Chelsea is all about: smart people who care about their community.”

Before reading a brilliantly written Proclamation that was deadly serious, yet spiced with much wit, Brewer pointed out that the one being presented to Schreibman was very unusual, because many electeds — eight altogether — had signed it.

The document concludes with:

WHEREAS: while the cookware potential is what caught Ms. Schreibman’s attention, it was her quick thinking in calling the police that helped divert another explosion—actions we hope all New Yorkers will take to heart; and

NOW, THEREFORE: We, the elected officials representing Chelsea, do hereby commend Jane Schreibman and her contributions to the City and proclaim…

Friday, September 30, 2016, is

JANE SCHREIBMAN APPRECIATION DAY

in the Borough of Manhattan.

With affixed official gold seals galore, the document boasted signatures by Brewer, Gottfried, Hoylman, James, Stringer, City Councilmember Corey Johnson, and Congressmembers Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney.

Schreibman’s thanked those present and then said, “I love New York so much, and I’m so happy that I can live in New York. Thanks to rent stabilization I can be here,” to which the audience burst into applause.

She also told the assembled to not second guess themselves or apologize for a frivolous call to 911, ending her remarks by reminding people, “If you see something, say something.”