A Block on Lockdown: Photos Following the W. 23rd St. Explosion

Sunday, September 18, 2016 | 11:35am

Much of W. 23rd St. remains closed to vehicular traffic, following a Sat., Sept. 17 explosion, occurring around 8:30 p.m. on the busy crosstown thoroughfare (btw. Sixth & Seventh Aves.). Injuries, none of them life-threatening, were sustained by 29 people.

At an 11:20 p.m. press conference held last night (video), Mayor Bill de Blasio described the incident as “an intentional act,” albeit with “no evidence of a terrorist connection.”

On Sunday morning, it was announced that, as of 11am, the mayor “will tour the area affected by yesterday’s explosion in Chelsea.” De Blasio is then expected to head to One Police Plaza, where another press conference will take place.

These nighttime photos were taken by Daniel Kwak, who was on the scene of the explosion just after 9:30 p.m. The daytime photos were taken by Scott Stiffler, at approximately 9 a.m. the following morning.

Chelsea Now will continue to post new information throughout the day, and in the days to come.

—Scott Stiffler

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

“The people of Chelsea will not be cowed by acts of violence and intimidation. When faced with challenges, we come together as a community and emerge even stronger. My thoughts are with over two dozen people who were injured… I am in close contact with the Mayor’s office and Police Commissioner’s office as this investigation unfolds. I urge anyone with any information about these incidents to contact authorities immediately.”—City Councilmember Corey Johnson