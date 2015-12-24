Bettie Makes a Grab for Her Favorite Paper

BY YANNIC RACK | Chris Dietz has been dogged in his devotion to Chelsea Now — but it’s his four-legged companion who has a real grip on the paper.

“I always read it. I got the first edition still,” Dietz told us when we recently spotted him on W. 16th St.

What caught our eye was his companion, however. Eight-year-old Boston Terrier Bettie was carrying home the paper for Dietz, wrapped in a plastic cover and secured between her teeth.

It turns out Bettie has been on delivery duty ever since Dietz got her four years ago.

“She just grabbed it out of my hand one day,” he said. “She liked carrying it.”

Dietz, 52, said his favorite part of the paper is the weekly police blotter. He has lived in Chelsea all his life and still resides in the apartment where he grew up on W. 27th St., together with his brother, his sister and a niece — all fans of the paper, too, Dietz noted.

“Everybody in the house reads it, so I bring a couple copies home,” he said.

Bettie sure looked like she didn’t mind — snapping the paper right out of her owner’s hand again before trotting off dutifully.